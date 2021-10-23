Aomori fails to get job done late, spoils Carino debut

LATE game miscues doomed Aomori Wat's as their upset bid fell short against the Kagawa Five Arrows, 88-83, on Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League second division at Zentsuji Civic Gymnasium and put a dampener on the debut of Filipino center Kemark Carino.

With Aomori racing back in the game at 85-83 thanks to a big three from Hayate Komasawa, an unsportsmanlike foul called on Renaldo Dixon in the last eight seconds snuffed any hopes for the home team as Angus Brandt and Terrance Woodbury's free throws locked the win up for Kagawa.

It wasted Komasawa's 19-point game where he went 3-of-7 from downtown, while also collecting five rebounds and two steals for the Wat's.

Michael Craig also had 13 points, eight assists, five boards, and wo steals, as Kiichi Kikuyama made all of his 12 points from his 4-of-7 three-point shooting.

Carino also played solid in his eight minutes of play, grabbing two rebounds and dishing out one assist to go with his defensive effort.

Unfortunately, Aomori drew the short end of the stick anew and remained near the cellar with its 1-6 record.

The Wat's will hope to avenge this loss when they have a rematch on Sunday.

Woodbury paced Kagawa with 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the charity stripe, alongside eight assists and five rebounds.

Brandt also poured in 18 points, 13 boards, and three assists, while Hiroki Taniguchi got 14 for the Five Arrows, which snapped a two-game skid to rise to 5-2.

