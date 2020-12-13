Jack Animam's double-double helps SHU escape with win No. 7

SHIH Hsin University needed one late push to stave off University of Taipei, 74-59, on Sunday at SHU Gym and remain unscathed in the University Basketball Association.

Jack Animam continued to flex her muscles in Taiwan as SHU passed its first real test after blowing away the first six opponents it faced.

She racked up 16 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks as the Tigers stayed on top of the standings as the league goes on a Christmas break.

SHU used a 20-point second quarter to create a 37-25 halftime lead, which cushioned a comeback that saw UT closed in, 52-49, entering the fourth period.

The Tigers finished strong with a 22-point finishing kick to secure the 15-point win.

Lin Die led SHU with a double-double of 21 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, and two assists, while Li Yinchen added 10 points, five boards, four assists, and three steals.

Wu Caiting led UT with 12 points and four rebounds, while Chen Zihua had 10 in the losing cause.

After the holiday break, SHU takes on National Taiwan Normal University on January 21 next year.