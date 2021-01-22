Animam-led Shih Hsin coasts to win No. 9 in Taipei league

SHIH Hsin University continued its reign of terror in the University Basketball Association, dominating National Taiwan University, 92-43, on Friday at the National Taiwan University Gym.

Jack Animam continued to show the way for the Tigers, firing 12 points, six rebounds, and two steals in win No. 9.

SHU hardly broke a sweat as it seized control of the game from the first quarter, 24-7, on the way to the 49-point rout.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Lin Die topscored for the Tigers with 17 points, five boards, three steals, and two assists, while Lin Yuhua and Xie Jinwan both had 11 as the team shot 43-percent from the field.

Shih Hsin seeks its 10th straight win on Saturday against Chinese Culture University.

Wi Weiru and Shao Yu both had 12 points in the defeat for NTU.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos