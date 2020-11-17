Jack Animam continues to dominate in Shih Hsin's 115-point romp

JACK Animam and the rest of Shih Hsin University showed no let-up in pulverizing Southeast University of Science and Technology by 115 points, 135-20, on Tuesday in the University Basketball Association at Taiwan University of Science and Technology Gym.

The Filipina center continued her fine play in Taiwan, scoring eight of her 19 points in the first quarter as the Tigers hardly broke a sweat to gain their second win in as many games.

Animam also grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked two shot in her 20 minutes on the court as seven other players scored in double digits for Shih Hsin.

It was a mismatch from the get-go, with the Tigers pouring it in early to take a 39-2 first quarter.

Impeccable was Shih Hsin's defense, holding SUST to single digits in scoring in all four periods, while limiting the opposition to a 6-of-30 shooting. They also lorded in over the boards, 49-12, and forced 35 turnovers.

Lin Die ignited the breakaway as she scored 17 of her 19 points in the opening frame, while also collecting five rebounds and five assists.

Li Yinchen added 16 points and six steals off the bench, as Chen Yuti added 15 for the defending champions.

Shih Hsin turns its attention to Taiwan University of Science and Technology on Wednesday.