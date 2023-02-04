Angelis Resort gains outright entry to Manila Hustle 3x3 quarterfinals

ANGELIS Resort earned an outright berth in the quarterfinals after sweeping the group stage of the Manila Hustle 3x3 – Philippine Women’s 3x3 International Invitational at the Robinson’s Magnolia in Quezon City.

Manila Hustle 3x3 news

The team of Camille Claro, Joy Galicia, Jenina Solis, and Blanche Bahuyan defeated G2L2 of Korea, 21-15, and won over Uratex Tibay, 18-16, on Saturday to top Pool A, earning them an automatic berth in the quarterfinals.

Other outright quarterfinalists are Shoot It Dragons of Thailand, OWLS.Exe Kujukuri of Japan, and ZOOS Tokyo of Japan.

Angelis Resort is, as of posting time, is the only Philippine team to have made it to the quarterfinals with Uratex Tibay, Discovery Perlas, Uratex Dream, Army Altama, and Lady Macbeth Riots going through the last 16 stage.

Uratex Tibay of Kat Quimpo, Eunique Chan, Joan Grajales, and Maria Cecilia Junsay finished Pool A with a 1-1 record after beating G2L2, 21-10.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Discovery Perlas of Raiza Palmera-Dy, Allana Lim, Hazelle Yam, and Zheng Xiaojing beat Shoot It Dragons of Thailand, 22-19, but lost to 1EYEHANSOL of Korea, 17-15, in Pool B.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Uratex Dream of Sam Harada, Kaye Pingol, Tina Deacon, and Angel Anies defeated Jumpshot of Singapore, 16-11, and was defeated by OWLS.Exe Kujukuri of Japan, 21-13, in Pool C.

Army Altama of Chack Cabinin, Camille Sambile, Soc Borja, and Mar Prado also had an even record in Pool D, beating Lady Macbeth Riots of the Philippines., 17-16, and Zoos Tokyo of Japan, 18-16.