Andray Blatche returns to beef up Mighty Sports in Dubai Invitational

ANDRAY Blatche is set to get a shot at redemption, this time with Mighty Sports Philippines.

Gilas Pilipinas' naturalized player is set to represent the country anew as a member of the Mighty side competing in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament in January.

Mighty coach Charles Tiu confirmed the news, saying he expects the 33-year former NBA player to give the Mighty squad, backed by Go for Gold and eMedsure, the experience and steadying presence it needs.

"Actually, we’ve wanted to get him for a while. I know he’s motivated to have a better showing representing the Philippines. We tried to get them both in the Jones Cup but it didn’t happen so now we have a chance," he said.

Since he's a naturalized player, Blatche will be playing for Mighty as a local, Tiu added.

Blatche last suited up for the country in the 2019 Fiba World Cup in China, where the Philippines finished dead last under Yeng Guiao.

That experience left a bad taste in the naturalized center's mouth and he will have a chance to redeem himself in the Dubai tilt, while also serving as a mentor to 7-foot-2 center Kai Sotto.

"He’s always wanted to be a mentor for Kai. Plus Andray can play as a local so it’s great for us," said Tiu.

Blatche joins a bumper crop of young talents in Mighty in Sotto, Dave Ildefonso, and brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano.