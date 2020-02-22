Recreational league star Alwyn Alday proving he can bring success in MPBL

BATANGAS – When Mon Kallos accepted the Bicol-LCC Stores coaching gig, he believed that he needed a competitive leader in the then upcoming 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season.

And he knew the exact person to call who fits the billing.

“Si Alwyn talaga ever since nung hindi ko pa siya player, talagang nakikita ko na yung character niya na winner. Winner talaga siya, winner. Kaya talagang pinilit ko na makuha ‘yan as one of my go-to guys,” Kallos revealed.

After playing off the bench for Quezon City in the last two seasons, Alday wanted a change in scenery and was supposed to sign with Pasig-Sta. Lucia to follow Bong Dela Cruz, his coach in La Consolacion College.

However, the recreational league star had a change of heart after a phone call from Kallos, who was offering him the keys to run the Volcanoes.

“Tumawag sakin si coach Monel [Kallos] na kailangan nga raw nila ng point guard. Although hindi naman ako point guard, malaking tiwala sa akin ni coach na sabi niya kailangan kong mag combo guard, bibigyan niya ako ng kumpiyansa kaya ginrab ko na yung opportunity,” shared Alday.

And the opportunity to pair up with ex-PBA pros in Ronjay Buenafe and Alex Nuyles proved to be the icing on the cake for Alday, who then accepted the offer.

“Two years akong naglaro sa QC tapos lagi akong off the bench lang, parang kasi gusto ko naman ma-try yung ganito na starter ako tapos may sarili akong team, tapos may kasama akong ex-pro si kuya Ronjay saka kuya Alex.”

Proving that he is a winner like what Kallos said, Alday made the biggest of plays in their Game Two quarterfinals match-up against top-ranked Davao Occidental-Cocolife.

With the scores knotted at 69-all, the 29-year-old guard fired five-straight points to ignite a crucial 8-0 rally. That gave the Volcanoes an eight-point advantage, 77-69, with 4:28 remaining in the game.

And when the Tigers came knocking, Alday was there to put on the brakes. He sank 1-of-2 from the line to completely put the game out of reach. Bicol went on to take a thin 84-81 upset victory against top seed Davao Occidental to force a do-or-die Game Three on February 26, Wednesday.

Alday finished with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals for the LCC-backed squad. But more importantly, he gave the Volcanoes another lease on life.

“Talagang binuhos ko lang lahat kasi yung attitude na parang wala ng bukas kailangan talaga naming manalo na,” Alday said following the victory.

And he couldn’t help but be thankful to the man who believed in him and gave him the chance to star on his own team.

“Talagang dati sa commercial leagues ko lang nagagawa yung ganito kaya ko pa lang ipakita nationwide, napapanood na ko. Kaya laking pasasalamat ko rin sa tiwalang binigay ni coach Monel,” he said.

In the other game, Batangas-Tanduay fended off a late-rally from Zamboanga Family’s Brand Sardines, 84-75, to send the series to a rubber match.