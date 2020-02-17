Pasaol stars as Zamboanga stuns No. 4 Batangas to move on verge of MPBL semis

ALVIN Pasaol carried Zamboanga to a pulsating 78-74 victory over Batangas to take Game One of their best-of-three South Division quarterfinals in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs Monday at Rizal Memorial Colleges Gym.

The burly scorer put on a show for his fellow Davaoeños, lighting up for 17 points, five rebounds, two steals, one block, and an assist to move a win away from advancing to the semis.

It was Pasaol who allowed the Family's Brand Sardines-backed crew to seize control of the game, taking a 42-32 lead in the third frame.

But that was until the Tanduay-sponsored Athletics made a spirited run late, as Jeff Viernes' three with 28.8 seconds left cutting the lead down to three, 76-73.

The two-time All-Star MVP had a chance to further close in Batangas, but he could only muster a split with 15.3 ticks left.

Robin Rono, who tallied 13 points and eight rebounds to his name, responded with a pair of freebies in the ensuing possession for Zamboanga as Viernes botched his treys late.

"We need to stay composed kasi playoffs na ito. Good thing we stuck on our defensive plan in the end. We made stops, we controlled the rebounds and hit the crucial free throws," said coach Britt Reroma.

Aaron Black added 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists, while Harold Arboleda got 10 points and seven boards for the five-seed Zamboanga.

Zamboanga can sweep the series on Friday, albeit in enemy territory as Batangas hosts Game Two at Batangas City Coliseum.

Viernes starred for the Athletics with his 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists,as Jhaymo Eguilos had 16 points and nine boards in the loss.

The Scores:

ZAMBOANGA 78 -- Pasaol 17, Rono 13, Black 11, Arboleda 10, Santillan 7, Asistio 7, Bonsubre 4, De Vera 3, Villamor 3, Thiele 3, Manzo 0, Reyes 0.

BATANGAS 74 -- Viernes 18, Eguilos 16, Santos 11, Melano 10, Bragais 9, Teodoro 5, Grimaldo 4, Koga 1, Basibas 0, Rogado 0, Lopez 0.

Quarters: 22-25, 40-32, 57-54, 78-74.