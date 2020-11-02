Alvin Pasaol relieved as 'Batman' Joshua Munzon saves the day

FROM foes to partners-in-crime, Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol have truly played perfect music together in the halfcourt.

And there's no better proof to the deep bond between this dynamic duo than in the Million Peso Game of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup Grand Finals presented by TM last Friday.

With a chance to seal the victory for Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City with 1:35 to spare, Pasaol almost turned into a goat as he missed a pair of freebies and an undergoal stab which kept the window open for the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards.

"Sobrang pagod ko na, di ko na ma-bend yung knees ko," said the former University of the East stud. "Sobrang tight na lahat ng muscles ko kaya di ko na na-bend yung knees ko para ma-shoot yung free throw."

What followed was a wild sequence, with Jai Reyes draining the deuce to cut the lead down to one, 20-19, and Gab Banal getting a crack at the victory with his own two-point attempt.

That Banal shot, however, missed its mark as Pasaol secured the rebound and gave the reins to Munzon at the top of the arc.

"For me, (Pasaol) gave me space and I was comfortable to take that shot. Those are the shots that I've been taking all tournament," said Munzon, who sized up Reyes for his game-clinching heroics.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Without hesitation, the Fil-Am gunner went up and swished the dagger to deliver Zamboanga City the 22-19 conquest over Nueva Ecija in the championship match.

"I was missing shots to start the game," he rued. "I felt confident in taking that shot and it felt good out of my hands. It was just confidence in taking that shot."

Pasaol, for his part, is just grateful to be side-by-side with Munzon.

"At the end of the day, champion naman kami dahil nandyan si Josh," he said of the combination of the top two ranked 3x3 players in the country.

"Batman and Robin nga di ba? Nandyan naman parati si Batman at ni-rescue niya muna ako ngayon."

