Alvark uses late spurt to boot Shiga, Kiefer out of Emperor's Cup

ALVARK Tokyo ended the Shiga Lakestars' run in the 97th Emperor's Cup with a 92-75 drubbing Monday at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

Genki Kojima sparked Tokyo's 16-2 run to turn the game from a close 69-66 affair with 7:20 left to a commanding 85-68 lead courtesy of a Daiki Tanaka layup with 3:12 remaining.

Kojima fired 12 points, three assists, and two rebounds, as Tanaka had 11 points and five boards to his name.

Sebas Saiz led Alvark with a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds, while Ryan Rossiter nabbed 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the victory to advance in the quarterfinals of the All Japan Basketball Championship tourney.

Tokyo arranges a match on Tuesday against second division squad Kagawa Five Arrows, which earlier blasted San-En NeoPhoenix, 95-71.

Kiefer Ravena tried his best to will Shiga back in the game, scoring four of his 12 points in the payoff period, but fell short late. He also collected two assists and two steals in the exit.

Sean O'Mara topscored for the Lakestars with 28 points, eight boards, and three assists, as Ovie Soko got 13 points and 13 rebounds in the defeat.

