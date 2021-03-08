Bulanadi to miss Basilan's MPBL title bid as he still recovers from injury

ALLYN Bulanadi will not play for Basilan Steel in the MPBL bubble as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

The Gilas Pilipinas cadet cager confirmed on Monday that he is unable to rejoin the Steel for their knockout match against Davao Occidental in the South Division finals.

The former San Sebastian cager said he is focusing on his recovery after he suffered a shoulder injury during practice when Gilas Pilipinas was preparing for the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers window last November.

The Davao native is currently on loan with Gilas after being picked by Alaska in the PBA special draft in 2018.

Bulanadi was instrumental in Basilan’s campaign in the MPBL Lakan Season that saw the Steel overcome Bacoor in the division semifinals where he averaged 27.5 points in the two victories over the Strikers in the best-of-three series.

He also picked up 15 points and nine rebounds in Basilan’s 74-72 win over Davao Occidental in the South Division finals. The Tigers were able to tie the series before the league was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basilan is looking to stop Davao Occidental’s bid to return to the MPBL finals when Game 3 is played on Wednesday at the Subic Gym.

Bulanadi said he is currently in his sixth week since he had shoulder surgery, but is definitely looking forward to returning to Gilas soon.

"Mas naka-focus ako ngayon sa recovery ko, 'yung rehab and strengthening para mapabalis at makabalik ako sa team," Bulanadi said. "I'm really excited din to be with the team (Gilas)."