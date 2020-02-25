Allyn Bulanadi leads Basilan past Iloilo and into MPBL division semifinals

GILAS pool member Allyn Bulanadi powered Basilan to the South Division semifinals as the Steel scored a 70-63 win over Iloilo in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Cup playoffs on Monday at Lamitan Capitol Gymnasium.

The 22-year-old swingman out of San Sebastian, top scorer in the NCAA last season, scored five of the last seven points for the No. 3 seed Steel as they swept sixth-seed United Royals in the best-of-three quarterfinals.

With the game tied at 63, Bulanadi cleaned up his missed three for the go-ahead layup, before scoring the dagger three from way out to make it a five-point game, 68-63, with 48.9 seconds remaining.

Jay Collado then put on the finishing touches in the home win, canning a pair of freebies in the final 21.2 ticks to set up a semis battle with No. 2 Bacoor City.

"Nahirapan kami, pero buti na lang nanalo," said Collado, who led the Jumbo Plastic-backed Basilan with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, as well as collecting three assists and two blocks.

Continue reading below ↓

Bulanadi produced 11 points and five boards, as Jhaps Bautista added 12 points and three assists for Basilan.

Alfrancis Tamsi led Iloilo with 16 points built on four three-point shots, needing to carry the United Royals as they lost Richard Escoto to a sprained right ankle with 32.9 seconds remaining in the third frame.

Escoto had 13 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, but was unable to return.

The scores:

Basilan 70 - Collado 18, Bautista 12, Bulanadi 11, Balucanag 7, Daa 5, Dagangon 4, Dumapig 3, Uyloan 3, Lunor 2, Manalang 2, Palencia 0.

Iloilo 63 - Tamsi 16, Escoto 13, Publico 7, Jeruta 7, Parker 6, Prado 6, Golla 2, Javelosa 2, Arambulo 2, Gumaru 1, Sierra 0.

Quarterscores: 24-18; 36-35; 54-50; 70-63.