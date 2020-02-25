Allyn Bulanadi leads Basilan past Iloilo and into MPBL division semifinals

GILAS pool member Allyn Bulanadi powered Basilan to the South Division semifinals as the Steel scored a 70-63 win over Iloilo in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Cup playoffs on Monday at Lamitan Capitol Gymnasium.
The 22-year-old swingman out of San Sebastian, top scorer in the NCAA last season, scored five of the last seven points for the No. 3 seed Steel as they swept sixth-seed United Royals in the best-of-three quarterfinals.
With the game tied at 63, Bulanadi cleaned up his missed three for the go-ahead layup, before scoring the dagger three from way out to make it a five-point game, 68-63, with 48.9 seconds remaining.
Jay Collado then put on the finishing touches in the home win, canning a pair of freebies in the final 21.2 ticks to set up a semis battle with No. 2 Bacoor City.
"Nahirapan kami, pero buti na lang nanalo," said Collado, who led the Jumbo Plastic-backed Basilan with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, as well as collecting three assists and two blocks.
Bulanadi produced 11 points and five boards, as Jhaps Bautista added 12 points and three assists for Basilan.
Alfrancis Tamsi led Iloilo with 16 points built on four three-point shots, needing to carry the United Royals as they lost Richard Escoto to a sprained right ankle with 32.9 seconds remaining in the third frame.
Escoto had 13 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, but was unable to return.
The scores:
Basilan 70 - Collado 18, Bautista 12, Bulanadi 11, Balucanag 7, Daa 5, Dagangon 4, Dumapig 3, Uyloan 3, Lunor 2, Manalang 2, Palencia 0.
Iloilo 63 - Tamsi 16, Escoto 13, Publico 7, Jeruta 7, Parker 6, Prado 6, Golla 2, Javelosa 2, Arambulo 2, Gumaru 1, Sierra 0.
Quarterscores: 24-18; 36-35; 54-50; 70-63.