Bulanadi on fire as Basilan eliminates Bacoor to reach MPBL South Finals vs Davao

ALLYN Bulanadi heated up for 35 points as he brought Basilan to the South Division Finals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup with an 84-76 win over Bacoor City Saturday at STRIKE Gym in Cavite.

The Gilas Pilipinas pool member was playing unconscious as he shot 6-of-14 from deep, to go with seven rebounds and three assists and allow the Steel to win the best-of-three series, 2-1.

His three treys broke a 71-all deadlock that made it an 80-71 lead with 1:31 remaining.

"Allyn hit the biggest shots of the game that pulled us to the victory. That's why he is in the Gilas program," said coach Jerson Cabiltes.

Jessie Collado backstopped Bulanadi with a double-double performance of 18 points and 15 boards, as Jhaps Bautista scored 13 points on a 3-of-6 shooting from downtown.

Cris Dumapig also helped in the boards as he grabbed 15 rebounds to go with his four points as the Jumbo Plastic-backed Basilan won the rebounding battle, 54 to 44.

Three-seed Basilan now heads to the South Division Finals and will take on defending conference champion Davao Occidental in a best-of-three series.

Ian Melencio topped the Strikers with 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists as they sorely missed the presence of Datu Cup MVP Gab Banal, who was out due to an MCL injury.

Mark Pangilinan scored 10, as Michael Mabulac had 10 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Michael Mabulac drops to the floor after the Strikers failed to protect their home court.

The Scores:

BASILAN 84 -- Bulanadi 35, Collado 18, Bautista 13, Manalang 4, Dumapig 4, Balucanag 4, Gabo 2, Palencia 2, Uyloan 2, Hallare 0, Bringas 0, Daa 0.

BACOOR CITY 76 -- Melencio 22, Pangilinan 11, Mabulac 10, Montuano 8, Acuña 7, Cañete 5, Castro 4, Aquino 3, Demusis 2, Ramirez 2, Sumalinog 2, Destacamento 0.

Quarters: 19-22, 41-35, 60-56, 84-76.