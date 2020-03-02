Bulanadi sparks surge as Basilan Steel rip Bacoor to take MPBL semis opener

ALLYN Bulanadi ignited Basilan's late run as it downed Bacoor City, 77-63, to gain a 1-0 lead in their South Division semifinals in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs Monday at Rizal Memorial Colleges Gym in Davao,

The Gilas Pilipinas pool member triggered the 23-6 onslaught that swung the game from a slim 54-53 lead to a decisive 77-59 advantage with 3:55 left.

Bulanadi fired 22 points, on top of his three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block to help the Steel take Game One in the best-of-three series.

Hesed Gabo chimed in 13 points, six assists, and three boards as the Jumbo Plastic-backed Basilan got 40 points from its bench.

PHOTO: mpbl

Continue reading below ↓

Leo Gabo tries to get the ball across the halfcourt.

"I just told the boys to stay composed and to continue what we're doing right, which is to put pressure on the ball," said coach Jerson Cabiltes.

It was a tough defeat for the Strikers, which lost Gab Banal to a knee injury after colliding with Bulanadi at the 1:19 mark of the second quarter.

Oping Sumalinog carried Bacoor with 10 points in the defeat.

The Strikers are now plotting to extend the series with Game Two set on Thursday at their homecourt STRIKE Gym in Cavite.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Scores:

BASILAN 77 -- Bulanadi 23, Gabo 13, Dagangon 8, Dumapig 6, Bautista 5, Collado 5, Sorela 5, Bringas 4, Daa 3, Manalang 2, Palencia 2, Uyloan 2.

BACOOR CITY 63 -- Sumalinog 10, Demusis 8, Ramirez 8, Pangilinan 8, Cañete 6, Mabulac 6, Banal 6, Melencio 4, Montuano 2, Aquino 1, Acuna 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Quarters: 16-14, 35-26, 54-51, 77-63.