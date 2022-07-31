EAC bounces back, sends Arellano to third straight loss

EMILIO Aguinaldo College survived a late challenge from Arellano to escape with a 68-66 win Sunday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

Allen Liwag poured six of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as he led the Generals' 8-0 run from a 68-60 lead with 5:55 remaining.

The Chiefs mounted a late rally and sliced the lead down to two with 3:16 remaining.

Nat Cosejo botched a chance to seal the win for EAC after fumbling the ball in the last 20 seconds, but Cade Flores could not force overtime for Arellano as his short stab hit the backiron.

"We encountered a lot for pressure from Arellano. So many wrong decisions, but credit to my players for our defense," said coach Oliver Bunyi.

Cosejo added 16 points and nine rebounds, while Ralph Robin drained three treys for his 13 points for the Generals.

EAC climbed up to 2-1 in Group A, recovering from its shock 66-63 loss to Perpetual last Thursday.

Arellano, on the other hand, sunk to its third straight loss.

Wilmar Oftana paced the Chiefs with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Flores had a double-double of 12 points and 12 boards in the defeat.

The scores:

EAC 68 - Liwag 16, Cosejo 16, Robin 13, Luciano 4, Maguliano 4, Tolentino 3, Umpad 3, Bacud 3, Balowa 2, Gurtiza 2, An. Doria 2, Ad. Doria 0, Calum 0, Bajon 0.

Arellano 66 - Oftana 14, Flores 12, Menina 11, Punzalan 9, Doromal 5, Valencia 5, Tolentino 3, Domingo 3, Sunga 2, Lustina 2, Mallari 0, Mantua 0, Talampas 0.

Quarterscores: 19-22; 36-34; 58-55; 68-66.

