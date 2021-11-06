Allen Durham seals deal for Ryukyu over Niigata as Kobe Paras struggles

RYUKYU Golden Kings staged a killer third quarter onslaught to put away the Niigata Albirex BB, 86-75, in the 2021-22 B.League season Saurday at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Dwayne Evans powered the streaking Ryukyu with 26 points, nine rebounds, and two assists for its fourth straight win and rise to an 8-2 card.

Keita Imamura also waxed hot with his 23 points on 4-of-8 shooting from downtown, to go with five rebounds, as Allen Durham had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Kings.

Ryukyu broke the game wide open with a 19-2 run, turning the game from a close 46-43 edge to a decisive 20-point advantage, 65-45, with 3:46 remaining.

Rosco Allen tried to shoulder the load for Niigata to pull it within eight points, 81-73 after his tip-in with 1:15 remaining, but Durham doused that late rally, scoring on a drive with 46 seconds left before Evans' three-point play put the finishing touches on the win.

Allen unfurled 21 points, nine boards, five assists, and two steals for the skidding Niigata, which has now lost its last seven games to fall to 2-8.

Tshilidzi Nephawe got 14 points and five rebounds, as Jeff Ayres and Shun Watanuki had 10 points each in the defeat.

Kobe Paras B.League news

Kobe Paras struggled from the field and shot only three of 13 shots to end up with seven points and four boards as he looks to bounce back for the Albirex in the rematch against the Golden Kings on Sunday.

