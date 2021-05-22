Allana Lim turns to late run vs Snow Peñaranda in WNBL-IBC 1v1 main event

ALLANA Lim defeated Snow Peñaranda, 20-17, on Saturday in the main event of the 1v1 games of the National Basketball League-Women’s National Basketball League-Isolation Basketball Championship (NBL-WNBL-IBC) at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Lim ruled the closely fought ballgame against Peñaranda in a battle between former national team players which is also a dry run to a 1v1 league that will be launched soon by the group.

Lim, who will play for the Parañaque Lady Aces in the WNBL season, racked four straight points in their light heavyweight game after protecting a slim one-point lead, 15-14, in the third and final round in the main event of the slate supported by Chooks-to-Go, Anytime Fitness, Uratex, Gatorade, and GIG Sportswear.

“Gusto kong i-commend si Snow Peñaranda,” Lim said during the postmatch interview. “Binigyan niya ng magandang laban yung Allana Lim. Nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng bumubuo nito. Hindi lang ako yung sobrang nabigyan ng opportunity. Pati yung mga young ones natin, ngayon may career na sa women’s basketball.”

PHOTO: Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Teytey Teodoro won over Arnaud Noah, 20-15, in the men’s main event match in the heavyweight division. Raymart Amil won over Marvin Baracael via technical knockout, 10-0, in the men’s welterweight, and Christopher Lagrama defeated Mark Tamayo, 18-8, in the men’s featherweight.

In other women’s matches, Girly Villaflores downed Jo Razalo, 19-17, in the heavyweight and Sthefanie Venture upended Nicole Cancio, 14-12, in the welterweight via free throw shootout.

Jhenn Angeles outclassed Angelica De Austria, 17-6, in the lightweight, and Jolina Go beat Nicole Delos Reyes, 14-4, in the featherweight.

