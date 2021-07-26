PARAÑAQUE rode on Allana Lim as the Lady Aces won over Pacific Water, 85-56, on Sunday in the Pia Cayetano WNBL Season 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Lim, the UAAP MVP in 2012 and finals MVP in 2011, had a double-double, leading the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Aces won their first game of the season.

The former Far Eastern University cager scored 10 points in the first quarter. Angeli Gloriani scored five straight points in a 7-0 Lady Aces second-quarter run for a 27-18 lead. The Lady Aces led, 41-24, at the half and never looked back.

Former UAAP Mythical Five Jhenn Angeles scored 12 points, and Gloriani tallied 11 points including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

The Lady Aces are in second place in the team standings behind Glutagence at 2-0.

Snow Peñaranda had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Queens, who are now 0-2.

Taguig opens its campaign with matches against Quezon on Saturday and Pacific Water on Sunday.

The scores:

Parañaque 85 – Lim 18, Angeles 12, Gloriani 11, Castro 7, Ventura 6, Siat 6, Dela Merced 6, Galicia 5, Tingcang 5, Tolentino 4, Santos 3, Reyes 2, Baarde 0, Solis 0.

Pacific Water 56 – Penaranda 19, Buendia 12, Mamaril 8, Bilbao 4, Go 3, Balasta 3, Villaflores 2, Sebastian 2, Alba 2, Adriano 1, Taller 0, Cortizano 0.

Quarterscores: 20-18; 41-24; 63-37; 85-56.

