Allana Lim, Snow Penaranda go one-on-one in WNBL-IBC 1v1 launch

ALLANA Lim and Snow Penaranda will go up against each other in one of the games of the WNBL-Isolation Basketball Championship (IBC) 1v1 launch on May 22 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Lim and Penaranda will battle it out during the event that will serve as a preview of the 1v1 league that will be opened by the WNBL and the NBL this year.

The 32-year-old Lim, who played for the national team after her stint with Far Eastern University, will suit up for the Paranaque Lady Aces in the 5-on-5 competition, while the 28-year-old Penaranda was drafted by the Pacific Water Queens after playing college ball with La Salle.

Both are accomplished in the women's division. Lim won the 2011 Finals MVP in the UAAP before also capturing the Season MVP award the following season, while Penaranda took a place in the Mythical Five in the 2016 campaign.

Other games are still being determined in the event that will be under the supervision of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Once the league formally starts, the 1v1 tournament will feature weight categories in the featherweight, lightweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions with the champion player taking home a title belt.

The games will see three rounds of five minutes each with the player to score 30 points first determined as the winner.

