Allana Lim insists there's more to Lady Aces than her ahead of WNBL semis

ALLANA Lim and the Parañaque Lady Aces are set to play in the semifinals of the WNBL after a clean 8-0 slate in the elimination round.

The Lady Aces will be going up against the Quezon Lady Spartans in the best-of-three semifinals series which begins on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center. They topped the elimination round with Lim being one of the huge reasons for the sweep.

Lim said the Lady Aces, although considered as the favorites in the semifinal series, are not taking their next opponent lightly even after they beat them by 20 points in each of the two games.

“Every time na pumupunta ng game, nag-eensayo na kami. Well-prepared kami sa tendencies. Whoever kung sino ang kalaban namin, talagang pinag-aaralan din namin,” said Lim.

The 33-year-old Lim, one of the mainstays of Philippine women’s basketball, averaged 17.3 points and 13.5 rebounds for the campaign of the Lady Aces in the elimination round.

Allana Lim deflects credit

But for Lim, it was the effort of the entire group that led the Lady Aces to the undefeated campaign in the eliminations.

“Nakakatuwa kasi talagang every training, ‘yung healthy competition inside the court, and ‘yung off the court, nag-aasaran kami. Nakakatuwa kasi ang dami kong teammates na maganda ang nilalaro. Talagang tinutulungan din ako,” said Lim, already a veteran even in basketball overseas having played in other countries such as Malaysia and Nepal.

Among the top performers in the elimination round are national team member Clare Castro, who hauled an average of 10 rebounds per contest, and former La Salle cager Angeli Gloriani, who leads the league in assists with 5.8, proof that the Lady Aces are not just a Lim-led team.

“Sabi ng iba, parati na lang si Allana pero hindi nila nakikita ‘yung hustle ng ibang kakampi ko. Every time na kailangan ko ng kasangga sa loob ng court, talagang nagiistep up sila isa isa,” said Lim.

Lim also attributed the excellent performance of the team to the support of the management led by team governor and city councilor Marvin Santos who was able to provide for the team especially the practice time during the pandemic.

“Sobrang suportado kami at sobrang maayos at grabe nila kami imotivate at words of wisdom. Hands down kami sa management at coaches. Sobrang babait at maayos magpalakad. ‘Yun ang importante,” said Lim.

As the elimination round closes, Lim hopes to sustain the momentum and get closer to a finals appearance for the Lady Aces.

“Spartans ang kalaban namin sa semis bukas. I think talagang preparado kami mentally and physically,” said the 2012 UAAP season MVP.

Their match on Saturday is at 11:15 a.m.

Quezon, led by Dianne Ventura, hopes to steal a win against its mighty opponents as it is still coming off a 72-59 win over Taguig last Sunday to capture the final four berth.

In the other semifinal pairing, Taguig faces Glutagence at 1:15 p.m.

Taguig claimed the No. 2 seed by virtue of its 68-51 win over Glutagence last October 31 as Marichu Bacaro took over for the Lady Generals with 21 points in the contest.

The Glow Boosters closed the elimination round on a slide, losing four of their last five games, but they hope to turn things around in the important stretch of the tournament.

Raiza Palmera-Dy is once again expected to lead the Glow Boosters in the series. She averaged 18.8 points in the eliminations, the second best output this season.

