Caidic, Abarrientos lead PBA legends vs celebrities in Wish Olympics

ALLAN Caidic and Johnny Abarrientos will spearhead a selection of PBA legends and current UNTV players that will play against a celebrity team in the Wish Olympics this Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Basta puwede ako makatulong handa ako parati,” said Caidic of the event that will have victims of last month’s Taal Volcano eruption as beneficiaries of the one-day special event organized by UNTV through its president and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon.

“Nakakaawa ang mga kababayan natin sa Batangas so dapat lang damayan natin,” added Caidic.

Joining Caidic and Abarrientos are Chris Calaguio and former PBA MVP winners Jayjay Helterbrand and Willie Miller.

Other members of their team are Rod Vasallo of PITC, Anton Tolentino of PNP, Julius Casaysayan of Agriculture and GSIS’ Carlo Gonzalez and Macky Escalona.

Comprising the celebrity squad are Mark Herras, Ejay Falcon, JayR, Young JV, Jordan Herrera, Adrian Alandy, James Blanco, Albie Casino, Gerhard Acao, Axel Torres and Rayver Cruz.

The event will have Crispa great Atoy Co as match director with Ed Cordero calling the shots for Legends-UNTV team while Emman Monfort for the celebrities.

There will also a volleyball exhibition between the celebrities and current players from various leagues.

Former Ateneo star and ABS-CBN host Gretchen Ho has also agreed to take part along with Claudia Barreto, Aya Fernandez, and Gwen Zamora.