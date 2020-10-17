All-local NeoPhoenix suffer fifth straight defeat

SAN-EN couldn't wait for its reinforcements to come soon enough.

The NeoPhoenix suffered their fifth straight defeat at the hands of Toyama Grouses, 81-54, to remain winless in the 2020-21 B.League Saturday at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Trotting out an all-local team, San-En just out of it from the get-go as Toyama delighted its home crowd with a superb 25-8 start.

It was all downhill from there as the NeoPhoenix shot only 27-percent in the first three quarters and trailed by as much as 36 points before a 26-point fourth quarter reduced the final spread to just 27.

Shuto Terazono topped San-En with 14 points and three rebounds as it remained at the league's cellar.

Atsuya Ota got 11 points and nine boards, as Hideaki Kitahara had nine points and two assists in the defeat.

The NeoPhoenix are hoping that Serbian imports Stevan Jelovac and Nenad Miljenovic can join the team on Sunday for the second of its road series against the Grouses.

Continue reading below ↓

Thirdy Ravena, who just arrived in Japan last Thursday, is still undergoing his mandatory 14-day quarantine before he can link up with his new team.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Everything just went Toyama's way, with Richard Solomon leading the charge with his massive double-double showing of 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Keishi Matsuwaki added 16 points and five boards, as Takeshi Mito chipped in 15.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.