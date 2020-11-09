Aldin Ayo gets fresh start as coach of Manila Chooks in Doha 3x3

ALDIN Ayo gets a fresh start with Manila Chooks TM as he was named head coach of the professional 3x3 team.

"I'm very grateful because, for me, this will bring another dimension to my coaching career," said the decorated mentor as he savors a new lease on life in his coaching career after being indefinitely suspended by the UAAP board.

Ayo, who won championships with Letran in the NCAA and La Salle in the UAAP and leading University of Santo Tomas to the finals last UAAP Season 82, will call the shots for Manila Chooks TM in the 2020 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters on November 20 to 21.

The Philippine team will be bannered by the country's top ranked 3x3 players in No. 1 Joshua Munzon, No. 2 Alvin Pasaol, No. 5 Troy Rike, and No. 6 Santi Santillan, who captured the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup last week under the banner of Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City.

It will be Ayo's first foray in the 3x3 circuit - and his first coaching job since a controversy over a bubble training by University of Santo Tomas in his home in Capuy, Sorsogon led to his resignation and eventual ban from the UAAP.

The indefinite suspension is set to be appealed.

"Throughout my coaching career, it was the full length of the court, but this time will be different. I can't wait to try out new schemes for half-court," he said.

Ayo succeeds Eric Altamirano, who resigned from the post last week due to personal reasons.

This also marks a reunion of sorts for Ayo and Santillan, who were together with the Green Archers' UAAP championship run in 2017.