Aldin Ayo returns to MPBL, to coach Bicol Volcanoes

FORMER University of Sto. Tomas Tigers mentor Aldin Ayo is back as coach in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) as he has been handed the reins for the Bicol Volcanoes-LCC.

The team named Ayo as its head coach on Wednesday, marking a new start for the Capuy, Sorsogon native.

This will be Ayo's second MPBL run after briefly coaching Muntinlupa Cagers-Angelis Resort in 2018.



Aldin Ayo is back as head coach in the MPBL.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bicol has yet to reveal its roster for the upcoming MPBL wars, with the Invitational Tournament scheduled to start on Dec. 11.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Volcanoes finished with a 16-14 record in the Lakan Cup under coach Monel Kallos, making it to the playoffs before bowing in three games against eventual champion Davao Occidental Tigers-Cocolife in the first round of the Southern Division.

Ayo has since taken his act to handle the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 teams after a beleaguered exit to his run in UST last year.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.