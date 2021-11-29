Aldin Ayo proud to finally represent Bicol in basketball

NEW Bicol Volcanoes coach Aldin Ayo is proud to represent the region for the first time in any level of basketball.

The Sorsogon native takes over from Monel Kallos and will coach the Volcanoes in the MPBL Invitational set Dec. 11 to 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Ayo is returning as MPBL coach after a brief stint with Muntinlupa.

The former UAAP and NCAA champion coach said he didn’t have any opportunity to represent the province in any capacity until the Volcanoes stint.

“Actually, I committed to Bicol before pandemic pa. March 12, four days before the lockdown, naka-commit na ako sa kanila” Ayo recalled.

“Ever since naman, gusto ko talaga sa Bicol eh. Kasi hindi ko nirepresent ‘yung Bicol when I was still playing, ‘yung mga Palarong Bicol, Palarong Pambansa, kasi nasa seminary ako, hindi kami pinapayagan ng mga pari. This is the first time to represent Bicol,” said Ayo, who played and coached in college with Letran.

Mark Cruz reunites with Aldin Ayo.

PHOTO: mpbl



Mark Yee, Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Zach Huang, and Dennis Santos, members of the 3x3 team that has been representing the country in the Fiba 3x3 club competitions, form the core of the Volcanoes in the MPBL.

Mark Cruz, named Finals MVP in Letran’s title run in 2015 under Ayo, is also part of the Bicol team along with McJour Luib, who will return to competitive basketball after being an assistant coach under Ayo.

Ayo said coaching in the MPBL is very different from his stints in college ball with Letran, La Salle, and University of Santo Tomas.

“Mas mataas ang level dito. And if you can see the players that we have here, halos cream of the crop ‘to ng mga NCAA, UAAP, Cesafi. Different approach. I treat these players as responsible individuals. They are matured already in terms of how they think at mga katawan nila, ‘yung mga tuhod nito kailangan din i-manage,” said Ayo.

“Ang approach namin sa players, individually, is depende sa kung anong meron sila, unlike college na you can treat everybody the same kasi they are in the same age bracket. Eto iba. May 42 years old, may 39, you have 21, 22 years old. Magdedepende kung sinong player,” said Ayo.

Bicol is bracketed with Basilan, Laguna, Marikina, and Makati in the Invitational. Ayo hopes that the Volcanoes will be competitive in time for the Dec. 11 opener.

“Last Monday lang kami nag-start and puro kami individual training. Hopefully by Dec. 11, team na kami. Right now, we are still just a collection of individuals. Watak watak pa. We are doing it before the opening na madesignate ang mga roles and hopefully maging magaling sila sa roles nila,” Ayo said.

Ayo said he plans to bring in more homegrown talents from Bicol for the actual season in 2022.

“We were planning to get two or three players na homegrown but due to time constraints, may mga players kasi na hindi nakakapaglaro, hindi ready. By next conference, for sure, we are going to get homegrown players. Kailangan naming ma-represent ang mga Bicolanos.”

“We have good players in Bicol also. So far, coaches muna ang magre-represent ng Bicol. Kami muna ni Jason Misolas (Bicol assistant coach),” said Ayo.

