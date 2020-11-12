Ayo failed to recruit Pasaol for Letran. Now they're finally together

ALDIN Ayo fully knows how good Alvin Pasaol is.

As the La Salle coach back in 2017, the Sorsogon-born mentor was left in awe as the burly Davaoeno lit up the scoreboards for University of the East and exploded for 49 points in their UAAP Season 80 duel.

But only a few know that Ayo actually tried to recruit Pasaol back in his time at Letran.

"Si Alvin, pinuntahan ko pa 'to dati sa Davao eh," he said. "Sayang nga lang, 'di namin nakuha."

Three years later, the two found themselves on the same side as Pasaol is now the Philippines No. 2-ranked 3x3 player and Ayo tapped to be the new mentor for Manila Chooks TM in the 2020 Fiba World Tour Doha Masters.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And for Pasaol, it really is an exciting new venture.

"Masaya naman kami kasi may bagong head coach na tayo," he said. "Ako, sobrang excited kasi bagong knowledge na naman 'to. Alam naman natin na si coach Aldin, sobrang taas ng IQ at experience sa basketball."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Pasaol and Ayo are hopeful that this new partnership will bear fruit in the long run. So much so that the 25-year-old super scorer has so much trust in Ayo despite this being the former University of Santo Tomas mentor's first foray into the 3x3 circuit.

"Magta-translate yung coaching niya rito, panigurado," he said. "First time pa lang niya 'to, pero I'm sure na bago pa man siya ma-finalize as coach, nag-aaral na siya para pagdating niya sa amin, alam na niya gagawin."