Alapag tells young point guards hard work will make the biggest difference

TAKE it from Jimmy Alapag: being a good point guard isn't just being a good court general.

For the 2011 PBA MVP, it's all a matter of being a leader while also being the team's hardest worker.

"Us point guards, we set the bar and the team will follow us," he said.

"If we come in and establish yung work ethic, the team will follow. The ball is on our hands. Gusto mo itira, itira mo. If you want to pass the ball, the ball is on our hands. We're able to dictate what happens in the game."

Continue reading below ↓

Alapag shared his knowledge to select collegiate players in the first online GOAT Sessions of Mikee Reyes' GOAT Academy as they had a chance to pick the mind of the longtime Gilas Pilipinas captain.

Getting the rare chance to talk to Alapag were Ateneo's SJ Belangel, La Salle's Aljun Melecio, San Sebastian's RK Ilagan and Mapua's Laurenz Victoria.

Alapag emphasized that as much as everyone needs to earn everyone's respect, a point guard also must maintain a rapport with his peers.

"Kailangan magusap kayo with your teammates during practice and really try your best to establish some sort of relationship," he said. "I'm not saying na you have to be best friends with your entire team, but it's important for you guys to recognize the guys who you know who are gonna be in the trenches with you in the end game, that they're on the same page with you in terms of yung isip mo, as far as the season, your preparation, and that they're gonna be alongside with you when you do the work."

Continue reading below ↓

Alapag has had his fair share of colorful teammates in his 13-year PBA career, from the outspoken Mac Cardona to the explosive import Ivan Johnson in his time with TNT.

But despite the complications of dealing with such colorful individuals, the San Miguel Alab Pilipinas head coach said that every team's success starts in practice - one that the point guard must be at the forefront of.

Continue reading below ↓

"The more players on a team that are doing the extra work, you'll start to see yung bench players would want to join you as well. And before you know it, lahat ng players will be there ready to do the extra work with you guys," he said.

"If the team can see how hard you guys are working and how you are taking everyday as an opportunity to get yourself and the team better, when its the UAAP or NCAA Finals and you need the guys to follow you, they'll be there, right by your side ready to run through the wall for you. But that comes from all of the work that you do from practice leading up to that point."