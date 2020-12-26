Not so merry Christmas as NeoPhoenix rally falls short vs Akita

IT was a nightmare after Christmas for the San-En NeoPhoenix as their late rally fell short on the road to Akita Northern Happinets, 89-79, Saturday in the 2020-21 B.League at CNA Akita Arena.

Fighting back from 14 points down, the visitors could not break the six-point barrier as Alex Davis shut the door after San-En closed in, 78-72, with 3:39 remaining.

Davis scored five of the final 11 points for Akita, including the dagger three with 1:56 left to make it an 86-74 affair.

Thirdy Ravena scored nine points on 4-of-9 shooting, to go with two rebounds and one assist in the loss as the NeoPhoenix tasted back-to-back losses to drop to a 5-19 record.

Stevan Jelovac paced San-En with 16 points, four boards, and two assists, while Kyle Hunt and Hayato Kawashima both had 15.

The two sides meet again on Sunday which will serve as the final assignment of 2020 for both teams.

Davis was the shining light for the Northern Happinets with 17 points, five rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals in the win to improve to 15-9.

Masashi Hosoya chipped in 15 points on 3-of-6 clip from threes, as Takatoshi Furukawa also had 13 built on three treys.