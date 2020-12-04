AJ Edu out indefinitely with another knee injury

FIL-Cypriot center AJ Edu suffered another setback in his basketball career as he once again deals with a knee injury.
Jeff Goodman of the Stadium reported that the University of Toledo center will be out indefinitely after hurting his knee in the Rockets' game against Oakland in the Xavier Invitational last week.
Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk confirmed the report to The Toledo Blade as the Britain-raised big man will have to sit on the sidelines anew.
Recovering from an ACL injury he incurred in his stint with Gilas Pilipinas Youth in the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup in Greece, Edu recently made his triumphant return for his sophomore year with the Rockets.
He was averaging 1.0 point, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 23.5 minutes of action in the two games he played this season before the injury.
