AJ Edu logs three minutes in return to action with Toledo Rockets

AJ EDU made his much awaited return to the court as he logged three minutes and collected a rebound and an assist in Toledo's 100-72 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday in DeKalb (Sunday, Manila time).

It was a sweet return for Edu, a junior with the Rockets who is coming off three knee injuries over the past two years.

His imposing presence, however, was hardly needed with junior RayJ Dennis delivering 22 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists to preserve Toledo's spot at the top of the Mid-American Conference.

Ryan Rollins also poured 22 points and seven boards, while JT Shumate got 20 point built on four treys, on top of seven rebounds as the Rockets won back-to-back games.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

AJ Edu finally sees action after two years

"We were able to get some separation in the first half and that was a big key for us," said coach Tod Kowalczyk. "When we get some stops and score in transition we can be really good. We just need to remain humble, hungry and healthy and keep getting better."

Toledo improved to a 20-5 overall record, and 12-2 in the conference, as it gave the team its fourth 20-win season in the last five years.

The Rockets will return to action on Wednesday (Manila time) to face Kent State as they aim to finish their last six games with a strong finish before the MAC Tournament.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.