AJ Edu is back on the road to redemption.

The 21-year-old center broke his social media hiatus and on Saturday posted clips of him continuing his recovery.

"I’m determined to continue pushing to get back stronger," he wrote.

The 6-foot-9 Fil-Cypriot suffered an ACL injury in his left knee last month, the same knee he injured in the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece.

Edu seeks to be back on the court for the Toledo Rockets and soon, for Gilas Pilipinas.

"I always look back at my favorite verse Jeremiah 29:11, I trust in God's plan for me so despite the circumstances I face, I’ll keep working towards his perfect plan," he said.

"I’ll keep all of you guys updated on this page and look forward to getting back on the court soon."

