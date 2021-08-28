Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Aug 28
    Basketball

    AJ Edu eager to recover from second ACL injury

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AJ Edu Facebook

    AJ Edu is back on the road to redemption.

    The 21-year-old center broke his social media hiatus and on Saturday posted clips of him continuing his recovery.

    "I’m determined to continue pushing to get back stronger," he wrote.

    The 6-foot-9 Fil-Cypriot suffered an ACL injury in his left knee last month, the same knee he injured in the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece.


    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Edu seeks to be back on the court for the Toledo Rockets and soon, for Gilas Pilipinas.

      "I always look back at my favorite verse Jeremiah 29:11, I trust in God's plan for me so despite the circumstances I face, I’ll keep working towards his perfect plan," he said.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      "I’ll keep all of you guys updated on this page and look forward to getting back on the court soon."

      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AJ Edu Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again