AJ Edu stays motivated while rehabbing injury during lockdown

CLOSE to a year since suffering a torn right ACL, Fil-British center AJ Edu continues to put in the work.

The 20-year-old center remains focused on his recovery despite the limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and hopes to soon be back on the court, according to WTOL in Toledo, Ohio,

"I needed to think outside the box with this one," said Edu, who continues his rehabilitation inside the University of Toledo.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

"I'm still able to do home exercises. I wasn't doing much stuff with weights. There's a field nearby that I go do my agility and speed stuff. There's always a way if you really look for it."

Edu missed what would have been his second year for the Rockets after suffering the knee injury in Gilas Youth's first game in the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup against host Greece.

"I believe in God, so I think everything happens for a reason. I've taken it as a year to focus on myself and make sure I build my body up and focus on my basketball skills, improve my shooting. I think I've done that so far and there's still a couple months left, I'll continue to do that," said Edu.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

In his rookie year in Toledo, Edu averaged 3.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 14.3 minutes across the 33 games he played for the Rockets.

He is also on the radar of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for its potential Gilas Pilipinas pool for the 2023 Fiba World Cup co-hosted by the Philippines.

Edu is keeping in touch with his family in England through Facetime, but the 6-foot-10 banger knows the sacrifices he has to make in his quest to get to his goals.

"It's required a lot of discipline for sure," he said. "There are some days where I feel like I don't want to do anything. I know the situation I'm in with my knee. I know how important these exercises are. I just try to stay motivated and try to stay focused and try to stay disciplined."