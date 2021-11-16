AICC advances to Filbasket semis as Pasig Sta. Lucia stays alive

AICC Manila advanced to the semifinals while Pasig Sta. Lucia lived to fight another day in the Filbasket Subic Championship on Tuesday at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

Hesed Gabo led the way as top-seed AICC Manila beat MTrans Buracai De Laiya-Batangas City Tanduay Athletics, 75-65, to clinch a semifinal berth.

Justin Arana had 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Realtors extended the quarterfinal series with a 99-79 win over Nueva Ecija Bespren.

Twice-to-beat advantage

AICC and Nueva Ecija were holding a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals being the No. 1 and No. 4 seeded team in the tournament.

Michael Mabulac had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Michael Juico had 12 points in the wire-to-wire victory that saw AICC lead by as many as 18 points.

The Athletics lost despite the 20-point effort of Jeff Viernes.

Ryan Costelo had 16 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and four steals for Sta. Lucia in a game where it led by as many as 23 points.

JP Sarao finished with 20 points for the Bespren.

The quarterfinals continue on Wednesday with Davao Occidental, the second seed, facing seventh-placer Burlington EOG Sports at 4:30 p.m. while San Juan battles Medical Depot at 7:10 p.m.

