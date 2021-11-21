AICC Manila gets back at San Juan, sends Filbasket finals to a decider

AICC Manila extended the Filbasket Subic Championship finals series to a decider after beating San Juan, 74-70, on Sunday at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

Chris Bitoon scored 13 points while Hesed Gabo added 12 points in a balanced effort as the Manila-based squad forced a knockout game on Monday for the crown.

AICC led by as many as 17 points in Game Two then held on in the end, spoiling the 16-point effort of San Juan’s Rhenz Abando.

Abando leads comeback

AICC outscored San Juan, 28-10, in the second quarter to grab a 39-26 lead. Two free throws by Gabo in the third gave Manila a 52-35 lead, the biggest of the game.

Abando's three-pointer capped a comeback that got the Knights within 70-65, but Bitoon's clutch free throws knocked the wind out of San Juan's sails.

Jay Collado had 11 points while Michael Mabulac grabbed 10 rebounds for AICC Manila.

