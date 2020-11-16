After seven months without basketball, Animam set for hoops overload in Taiwan

JACK Animam admits that she really is feeling the pressure in Taiwan.

But it isn't because of the hype surrounding her but rather a self-inflicted one, wanting to deliver Shih Hsin University the same success she brought to National University.

"Pressured ako, oo, pero hindi dahil nakatingin sila sa akin, kundi dahil sa champion team itong pinasukan ko," she told Spin.ph.

"Kailangan ko mag-contribute. Kailangan ko i-meet expectations nila sa akin or lagpasan ko pa yun."

The 21-year-old center, though, seems unfazed with all the hype surrounding her, marking his arrival for Shih Hsin with a rousing 71-point trumping of Taiwan University, 115-44, in her University Basketball Association debut on Monday.

Animam did not disappoint the Tigers, unleashing 18 points on an ultra efficient 7-of-8 shooting from the field, alongside six steals, five rebounds, and three blocks to provide the defensive presence this team expected from her.

Yet all she could feel is gratitude, happy to be playing the game she loves after being stuck at home in Malolos, Bulacan for the past seven months.

"Ang saya ko lang. Surreal eh, after seven months na walang basketball, here I am now playing alongside with my new teammates. I feel so alive," she said. "Sa seven months na nasa bahay ako, lagi nasa panaginip ko na nagba-basketball ako. Vini-visualize ko na lang yung sarili ko na naglalaro ako, na paano ang gagawin ko pag ganito o ganyan."

Those fantasies are now a reality, and Animam promised to make the most of this opportunity, no matter how grueling the schedule is.

Shih Hsin is bracing for three games in as many days, starting on Tuesday against Southeast University of Science and Technology. That would definitely put the Gilas Pilipinas Women stalwart to the test, one she's ready to take head-on.

"Yung baga ko, kinukundisyon ko pati yung katawan ko," she said. "Ready na ako kasi bago pa lang ako pumunta dito, sabi ng coach namin lahat nga daw inaabangan ako, na gusto ako makalaban. Hindi lang physical yung hinanda ko, pati mental ko din."

"Yung pressure, andyan naman yan palagi. Basta hindi ko yun iniisip. Ang nilalagay ko sa isip ko, magtatrabaho ako at gagawin ko yung dapat kong gawin at ienjoy ko yung game."