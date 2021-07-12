After success down under, Valientes MLV looks to make mark in PH

AFTER making waves in several Australian tournaments, MLV Group now looks to grab the spotlight in with the Valientes in Philippine basketball events.

The Zamboanga Valientes MLV, backed by MLV Group of Mike Venezuela, won thrice in the Champions League basketball and once in the NBL 3X3 Hustle Canberra.

The Valientes are now part of the NBL-Philippines and competing as JPS Zamboanga City MLV in the VisMin Super Cup.

Next for Zamboanga Valientes MLV is the PBA 3x3 slated to start this month.

The Valientes' involvement in sports goes a long way through the Navarro family, headed by the late Rolando Sr.

They were the first team to win the NBA 3x3 Philippines edition in 2011 and also joined the NBC and Liga Pilipinas before.

Among those who have starred for the Valientes, owned by Zamboanga sportsman Rolando "Junie" Navarro Jr., were Jonathan Parreno, Rudy Lingganay, Gino Jumao-as (University of the East), Alaraof Julkipli (Adamson), Jon Rebollos (San Sebastian), Dexter Garcia (St. Benilde), and Jurex Diaz in the PBA D-League.

The Valientes are also supporting the Tokyo Olympic campaign of local pride Eumir Marcial, and other boxers Anthony Marcial, Mathew Arcillas, and former world title challenger Jonas Sultan, who is in the US preparing for a fight next month.

The Valientes also support Zamboanguena weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist and Tokyo Olympic hopeful, providing shoes to children under her advocacy to produce homegrown talents.

