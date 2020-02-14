AFP Cavs look to finish off Judiciary Magis; DENR Warriors seek to get past NHA Builders

DEFENDING champion Armed Forces of the Philippines and newcomer Department of Environment Natural Resources look to seal a title duel as they go for series-clinching wins against semis rivals on Sunday in the 8th UNTV Cup at Paco Arena in Manila.

Determined to become the first back-to-back champions of the annual tournament for public servants, the AFP Cavaliers try to put away the Judiciary Magis in Game Two of their best-of-three series at 3:30 p.m.

With a well-balanced attack, the Cavaliers took the opener, 79-74, last week to close in on a fourth finals appearance.

AFP is the winningest team in the league with three titles.

The DENR Warriors, on the other hand, look to finish off the National Housing Authority Builders in the 5 p.m. game.

With Ralph Lansang, Melvin Bangal and Ed Rivera combining for 50 points, the Warriors easily beat the Builders of coach Benneth Palad, 79-63.

The chosen charity of the champion team will earn a tax-free P4 million top prize while the runner up’s own foundation will get P2 million. The third and fourth placers shall receive P1 million and P500,000, respectively.

Former national team members Eugene Tan and Boyet Bautista lead the Cavaliers also featuring Jerry Lumungsod, Darwin Cordero and Ezer Rosopa in the event organized by UNTV president Daniel Razon.