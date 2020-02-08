AFP Cavs begin UNTV semis battle with Judiciary Magis; DENR Warriors face NHA Builders

FULLY-rested Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) look for strong starts the best-of-three semifinals in the 8th UNTV Cup on Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The top-seeded AFP Cavaliers collide with the Judiciary Magis at 5 p.m. while the second-ranked DENR Warriors take on the National Housing Authority Builders at 3:30 p.m.

AFP and DENR waited for almost three weeks for their semis rivals after advancing outright for finishing 1-2 in the two-stage eliminations.

Though the Cavaliers have slight edge in the frontline, the Magis have solid backcourt crew in former PBA players Warren Ybanez and Chester Tolomia and veteran Frederick Salamat.

Judiciary is also coming off an impressive 65-55 win over Philippine International Trading Center in their do-or-die duel for the last semis ticket over the weekend.

Bannered by former Letran star Boyet Bautista, the Cavaliers are hoping to become the first back-to-back champions of the league although they hold the distinction as the winningest team with three titles in the event organized by UNTV president Daniel Razon annually for public servants.

Continue reading below ↓

The chosen charity of the champion team will receive a tax-free P4 million prize while the charities of the runners-up own will get P2 million.