AFP Cavaliers, DENR Warriors inch closer to title showdown

Games Sunday (Paco Arena): 3:30 p.m. – Judiciary vs AFP; 5 p.m. – NHA vs DENR

DEFENDING champion Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Department of Environment and Natural Resources showed no sign of rust from a two-week break as they took Game 1 of their respective best-of-three semis series in the 8th UNTV Cup held over the weekend at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The AFP Cavaliers, bidding to become the first back-to-back champions of the annual tournament for public servants, outlasted the Judiciary Magis, 79-74, while the DENR Warriors clobbered the National Housing Authority Builders, 79-63.

AFP and DENR, which advanced outright to the semis after finishing 1-2 in the two-phase elimination round of the event organized by UNTV president and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon, can forge a title duel starting next week if they prevail anew on Sunday.

In getting back at the team that handed them their only defeat in the elims, the Cavaliers leaned on a well-balanced attack to inch closer to earning another trip to the finals.

In a show of force, five AFP players scored in double figures with Jerry Lumungsod leading the way with 13, Darwin Cordero and Ezer Rosopa adding 12 each, Romeo Almerol 11 and Wilfredo Casulla 10.

Eugene Tan had only three points but produced seven assists, four steals and three rebounds for the Cavaliers who are also gunning for their fourth title in the event offering P4 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

The Warriors, on the other hand, banked on the troika of Ralph Lansang, Melvin Bangal and Ed Rivera to turn what was expected to be a tight contest into a rout.

Bangal and Lansang fired 19 points each while Rivera turned in a double-double of 12 points and 13 boards apart from issuing six assists.

First Game

DENR 79 - Bangal 19, Lansang 19, Rivera 12, Abanes 9, Gamboa 8, Atablanco 7, Ayson 5, Parreno 0.

NHA (63) - Mercado 14, Dizon 10, W. Tibay 9, Vitug 6, R. Tibay 5, Alastoy 4, Prado 4, Lustestica 4, Sumayang 2, M. Dizon 0, A. Adolfo 0.

Quarters: 19-17, 38-26, 60-46, 79-63.

Second Game

AFP 79 - Lumongsod 13, Rosopa 12, Cordero 12, Almerol 11, Casulla 10, Quiambao 8, Bautista 6, Tan 3, Fernandez 2, Sergio 2, Araneta 0

JUDICIARY 74 – Dela Cruz 18, Salamat 13, Ybanez 10, Litonjua 6, Bergonio 5, Tolomia 5, Dionisio 3, Marquez 3, Puno 2, Serrano 1, Roma 0

Quarters: 16-22, 40-41, 60-56, 79-74.