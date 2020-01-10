AFP Cavaliers, DENR Warriors dispute No. 1 seed in UNTV Cup

Games Sunday (Paco Arena): 3:30 p.m. – PITC vs Judiciary; 5 p.m. – DENR vs AFP



Standings: AFP (7-1), DENR (7-1), NHA (6-3), Judiciary (5-3), PITC (5-3), Agriculture (5-4), Malacañang-PSC (5-4), PhilHealth (2-7)



REIGNING titlist Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) dispute the top seeding in the semifinals of the 8th UNTV Cup tomorrow (Sunday) at the Paco Arena in Manila.



Expect fierce action in their 5 p.m. showdown as both AFP and DENR intend to close out their elimination-round campaigns on a winning note in the annual tournament for public servants.



Both teams have advanced outright to the semis on account of their impressive 7-1 marks.



Out to lead the AFP Cavaliers are former Letran star Boyet Bautista, Willy Casulla and Darwin Cordero while spearheading the DENR Warriors are Ed Rivera and Melvin Bangal.



Rivera and Bangal starred in DENR’s semis-clinching 110-93 win over PhilHealth last Sunday in the event offering P4 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.



Continue reading below ↓

Equally important is the 3:30 p.m. showdown between streaking Judiciary and PITC with both teams fighting for good position.



With both teams sporting similar 5-3 records, the victor will be claiming the fourth place and the loser staying at fifth.



They will play another round along with No. 3 National Housing Authority and sixth-seeded Department of Agriculture in the quarters with the top two placers advancing to the semis.