Aeron Bagunu, Niel Tolentino unscathed in 1-on-1 tournament

EIGHT players remain in the hunt for the throne in the Hanes 1-on-1 King of the Hardcourt.

Aeron Bagunu of Far Eastern University, Niel Tolentino of Arellano, and JP Boral of Perpetual remain in the winner's bracket of the 14-man field.



Also still in the hunt are Jonathan Daileg of Lyceum, Collin Dimaculangan of University of the Philippines, Dilcer Gaviola of Letran, Pei Tomas of University of the East, and Jamba Garing of University of Santo Tomas, who are all fighting through the loser's bracket.

Awaiting the champion is a P20,000 cash prize.

"We've been treated to great games in this year's edition and we expect nothing less as we head to the championship," said tournament director Bennett Palad.



The tournament continues this week with the championship game set on Aug. 23.



Prince Carlos of College of St. Benilde in 2018 and King Caralipio of Letran in 2019 ruled the one-on-one tournament.

