Ken Tuffin, Taane Samuel glad to be on the same side in NZ league

KEN Tuffin and Taane Samuel have always been on opposing sides from their younger days in Wellington to their run in the UAAP - the former going to Far Eastern University and the latter to La Salle.

"Me and Taane grew up together playing in Wellington but were always on opposite teams," he said.

That's why for the Fil-Kiwi forward, it's a welcome breath of fresh air for both of them to finally be on the same side with the Wellington Saints in the New Zealand National Basketball League (NBL).

"It's nice to be on the same team and go to war together this time," he shared. "It's been great and we have a great relationship on and off the court and a better understanding of each other’s strengths and where we can help each other in the system."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This familiarity is a huge reason why Tuffin has had an easy transition to the Saints in his second season in the NZ NBL.

Continue reading below ↓

That comfort level showed as Wellington, the 2019 champions, made its triumphant return and looked like a well-oiled machine in clobbering Otago, 95-73, on Saturday for its season-opener.

"It feels good," said Tuffin. "We came here with a clear mindset of what's needed to be done to get the win and we executed our plans. It was far from perfect but it was a start for us and we’re only going to build from here."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Tuffin was solid in his first game for the Saints, finishing with five points, three rebounds, and two assists in his 20 minutes of play.

Samuel, meanwhile, added nine points and five boards.

The two, however, didn't need to contribute much as the Saints' backcourt combo proved too hot to handle for the Nuggets.

Dion Prewster led the way with 31 points on 3-of-6 shooting from threes, alongside seven assists and five rebounds while Kerwin Roach produced 19 points, four steals, three boards, and two assists.

Continue reading below ↓

The 6-foot-4 Tuffin noted that he's just happy to pick his spots and fulfill the role asked from him by coach Zico Coronel as he goes back to being a three-and-D player.

"The adjustment has been fine. The system is good and I slot in well," he said. "It was easy because I came in and it's expected of me to play my role which is knocking down shots and being a defensive presence which I have always done."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tuffin is aware of the lofty expectations for the Saints, who are expected to once again be one of the top teams in the New Zealand league this season.

But with the team's younger core, the 23-year-old said the Saints need to be at their best in every game to get the job done.

"Pressure is always going to be there and yes, the Saints are a prestigious club. So you come in with the mindset that you want to give your best everyday because that’s what it’s about," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.