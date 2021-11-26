Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Adelaide 36ers pull off NBL preseason comeback vs Perth

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Kai Sotto Adelaide 36ers

    DUSTY Hannahs came alive in the fourth quarter to help the Adelaide 36ers pull the rug from under Perth, 97-93, on Friday at Elphin Sports Centre and stay undefeated in the NBL Blitz preseason games.

    The former Memphis Grizzlies guard fired 13 of his 19 points in the payoff period when the 36ers crawled back from an 84-77 deficit in the final 7:01 minutes.

    Hannahs capped a 15-2 blast with a three-pointer that gave Adelaide a 92-86 advantage with 2:42 remaining.

    Kai Sotto sits out

    Todd Withers also scored 19 points, three rebounds, and three steals, Daniel Johnson got 16 points and six boards, and Cameron Bairstow had 12 points and four rebounds as the 36ers improved to 4-0 in preseason games ahead of the Dec. 3 tipoff.

    Kai Sotto once again sat the game out for the 36ers. He was joined by Isaac Humphries, Emmanuel Malou, and Tad Dufelmeier in the sidelines.

    Adelaide wraps up its preseason assignments against Brisbane Bullets this Sunday at MyState Bank Arena.

      Victor Law paced Perth with 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

