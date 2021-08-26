KAI Sotto has yet to play a game for the Adelaide 36ers, but the club is already making changes ahead of the 2021-22 National Basketball League (NBL) season.

Head coach Conner Henry has been released on Thursday as the club cited that the direction of the mentor and the club are not "ideally matched."

"While decisions such as these occur regularly in professional sport and are part of the business, they are never easy. Coming off a challenging season, we now pivot to the future and we felt that the fit between Conner and the Club was not aligned as we move to that future," said general manager Jeff Van Groningen.

"On behalf of Chairman Grant Kelley, the staff, players and those that support our Club, I thank Conner for his time and efforts and wish him well into the future."

Kai Sotto

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Henry was hired last year but could only steer the team to a seventh place finish with a 13-23 card behind star Josh Giddey, who went on to be taken by the Oklahoma City Thunder sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The team also had Isaac Humphries and Daniel Johnson.

The 36ers have less than three months to find an able replacement as their season begins on Nov. 18.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.