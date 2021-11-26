Kai Sotto gets own skills coach in Adelaide lifer ahead of NBL debut

THE Adelaide 36ers are doing everything they can in preparing Kai Sotto for his first season in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

And the team has brought a familiar face and a longtime team staple in aiding the Filipino wunderkind for his rookie season.

Kai Sotto gets skills coach

General manager Jeff van Groningen shared that Adelaide has hired Scotty Ninnis to closely work with Sotto in the leadup to the season tip-off.

"We engaged Scotty Ninnis to do some individual skill work with Kai in the preseason and that was really productive, in addition to the regular schedule with [coaches] CJ [Bruton], Jamie [Pearlman], and the entire team and all the work done there on a daily basis," he said in an interview with the team.

Ninnis was part of the 36ers team which won the NBL titles in 1986 and 1998, and was the league's Most Improved Player in 1993.

He also worked as an assistant coach for Adelaide from 1998 to 2003, before taking the head coaching role from 2008 to 2010.

Van Groningen is optimistic that this chance for Sotto to work with Ninnis will be beneficial for the continued growth of the 7-foot-3 center as he continues to blend in with the rest of the 36ers.

"Kai is doing really well, fitting in and contributing every day as part of the team, as all of our players are. He's working hard and improving," he said.

Sotto has already been ruled out for the rest of the NBL Blitz preseason owing to soreness, one that coach CJ Bruton insisted was nothing serious.

Yet van Groningen was quick to remind fans that as much hype is surrounding Sotto, it's important for Adelaide to have him at 100-percent on the court when the season comes.

"We know everyone is excited about Kai and wants to see him on the floor, but it is a long season and he'll be on the floor when that process is complete," he said.

