Adelaide, Kai Sotto fade in final quarter, lose to Tasmania

ADELAIDE 36ers suffered a sorry fourth-quarter meltdown on their home floor, bowing to the Tasmania JackJumpers, 80-72, on Friday in the 2021-22 NBL season at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Kai Sotto finished with six points, four rebounds, and one steal as a starter but was a non-factor in the final quarter when the 36ers lost a six-point lead.

Sixers fade

That as where Tasmania turned the game around behind a blistering 16-0 run that wiped out a 66-60 deficit with 8:08 left into a 76-66 advantage in the last 2:18 after a Josh Magette three-pointer.

The 36ers dropped to 7-14 and will have to make the quick pivot to face the Brisbane Bullets at Nissan Arena on Sunday.

Most of the Filipino wunderkind's highlights came in Adelaide's second-quarter fightback where his pair of dunks helped the 36ers crawl out of a 12-point hole, 27-15, and take a 43-41 halftime lead.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Josh Adams finished with 31 points on 4-of-10 clip from distance, to go with five rebounds and two assists, while Jack McVeigh had 14 points, five boards, two dimes, and two steals as Tasmania stretched its win streak to three.

The JackJumpers are now 13-10 (win-loss) after beating Adelaide for the second time in three meetings this season. They posted a 76-71 win last Jan. 28 after losing their first meeting back in Dec. 9 with the 36ers, 83-80.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Adelaide relied om Adeon Daniel Johnson who had 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists, as Sunday Dech got 15 points, five rebounds, and two dimes in the loss.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.