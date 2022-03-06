Kai Sotto deals with thigh injury

THE ADELAIDE 36ers are hopeful that Kai Sotto's thigh injury isn't serious.

The 7-foot-2 Filipino center only logged seven minutes and 56 seconds in Adelaide's 92-73 loss to the Perth Wildcats on Sunday, sitting out the rest of the second half.

Sotto made his first career start in the NBL but picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter. He finished scoreless and collected a rebound and a turnover.

Courtside reporter John Casey shared that the 36ers trainers checked the injury of Sotto, who was eventually benched for the entirety of the final two frames.

"He suffered a cold thigh and they're trying to keep him moving and on the bike and get things done here to keep him warm," he said.

Adelaide lost its fourth straight game to fall to 5-11, and will turn its attention to the New Zealand Breakers next Saturday when they face off at Adelaide Arena.

Sotto previously missed the first four regular season games due to right knee soreness and he surely hopes that he won't be sidelined for the 36ers' next games as they make a late push to the playoffs.

