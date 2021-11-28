Adelaide tops NBL preseason with victory over Brisbane

ADELAIDE enters the 2021-22 National Basketball League (NBL) on a high note as it captured the Loggins-Bruton Cup and conquered the NBL Blitz preseason games with a 72-67 victory over the Brisbane Bullets Sunday at MyState Bank Arena.

Daniel Johnson led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, his inside bucket with 54 seconds giving Adelaide a 70-67 advantage.

The 36ers overcame a late slip as Johnson stepped out of bounds in the final 14 seconds that gave the Bullets one last shot to force overtime. Tanner Krebs could not connect from the right corner that led to Mitch McCarron's freebies to ice the game and the title.

Todd Withers added 13 points and four boards, Nick Marshall punched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Tad Dufelmeier had seven points and three assists, igniting Adelaide's 10-3 run to take a 66-63 lead with 3:25 left to play.

It was an amazing fightback from the CJ Bruton-mentored squad which shook off a lethargic start that saw Brisbane take an early 17-5 lead.

Filipino center Kai Sotto once again sat out the game, but was an active booster from the bench together with teammates Isaac Humphries, Cameron Bairstow, and Dusty Hannahs, all of whom were rested for the final preseason game.

Adelaide still was able to get the job done, remaining undefeated through five games and topping the standings with 21.5 points, two points ahead of Brisbane which had 19.5 points.

It's just the confidence boost that the 36ers need ahead of their season opener on the road against the Perth Wildcats this Friday.

Krebs paced the Bullets with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Jason Cadee got 12 points and three assists in the loss.

Chinese giant Liu Chuanxing also played for 15 minutes and contributed four points and five boards for Brisbane.

