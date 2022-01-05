Kai Sotto, 36ers await resumption as game vs Perth postponed anew

ONCE again, the National Basketball League (NBL) has postponed the game between the Adelaide 36ers and the Perth Wildcats this Friday.

The league made the announcement on Wednesday owing to the recent spike of cases in Adelaide, citing the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the league’s number one priority when considering these matters. The Hungry Jack’s NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities and further testing will be carried out on any individuals impacted or those deemed close contacts," the league said in a statement.

The game has been re-scheduled for Wednesday, still at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The 36ers, holding a 2-3 record, last played back in Dec. 18 when they lost to the Cairns Taipans, 93-67.

Kai Sotto NBL news

Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto made his debut in that game, playing nine minutes and 50 seconds and registered one point, three rebounds, two assists, and two highlight blocks on Nathan Jawai and Majok Deng.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Since then, the NBL postponed Adelaide's last two games of 2021 as an unnamed member of the team tested positive for COVID-19 and deemed every member of the squad as close contacts.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

South Australia is also dealing with a surge of new cases with a high of 4,398 new cases being tallied in Jan. 1 and 3,234 on Jan. 4.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.