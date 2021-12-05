Illawarra Hawks keep Adelaide 36ers winless in NBL

THE Illawarra Hawks scored an 81-71 victory over the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday in the National Basketball League at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Duop Reath led the balanced attack for the Hawks, scoring 18 points including two triples, to go with nine rebounds for the season opening victory.

Justinian Jessup added 17 points, Tyler Harvey had 15 points built on three treys, on top of five boards, five assists, and five steals, and Canadian import Xavier Rathan-Mayes got 15 points.

Illawarra unleashed a 13-0 charge to turn the game from a slim five-point lead, 40-35, to a commanding 53-35 advantage with 6:12 left in the third frame.

That spread reached 19 points, 79-60 with 5:30 left in the game after a three from Rathan-Mayes.

Adelaide 36ers go 0-2

Cameron Bairstow led the 36ers with 15 points, nine rebounds, and four assists off the bench as they dropped to 0-2 to start the season.

Isaac Humphries also added 13 points and four boards, but was a minus-27 in the defeat.

Mitch McCarron contributed 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists, as Daniel Johnson got 12 points, four boards, and two dimes.

Todd Withers missed out on a double-double with his nine points and 12 rebounds, but Dusty Hannahs fired blanks and made only two of his 10 shots for his five points for Adelaide.

Filipino teen Kai Sotto has yet to see action in the regular season due to knee soreness. He has missed six straight games, including four in the preseason.

It was a disappointing loss for the 36ers, which received the Loggins-Bruton Cup for winning the NBL Blitz preseason games from coach CJ Bruton's father, NBL great Cal Bruton.

Adelaide will try to earn its first win of the year when it travels to the MyState Bank Arena on Thursday and play the newcomer Tasmania JackJumpers.

